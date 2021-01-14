While Baton Rouge missed out on this week’s Louisiana snowfall, we’ve still been doing anything we can to warm up from some of the season’s coldest temperatures.

225 contributing food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson recalls when her grandparents used to buy industrial-size boxes of Butter-Nut Hot Cocoa packets, a Houston brand later bought by Smucker’s that’s been sadly discontinued. It was amazingly creamy.

No matter what kind of cocoa you grew up with, we’re sure you have memories of holding a hot mug in your little hands, blowing soft ripples across the surface to make it cool. We’ve all been there and sipped too soon, paying for it with scalded tongues. Didn’t stop us from going back for more.