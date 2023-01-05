How to make a quick one-pot version of githeri, a Kenyan bean and corn stew

Githeri is a nourishing stew from the Kikuyu tribe in Kenya. It is made up primarily of beans, corn and tomatoes, along with onions and spices like hot curry powder and smoky paprika. Veggies, such as kale and potatoes, are often added to the Githeri as well. It is traditionally prepared with dried beans, but swapping for canned red kidney beans or pinto beans help to make this an easy, quick one-pot meal. This is a well-balanced, healthy dish and the perfect meal to make any night of the week.