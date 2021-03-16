Make these Guinness stout brownies for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up on Wednesday, we’re all looking for a chance to celebrate—even if we might still be celebrating at home with our close family and friends.

In an effort to make the best of it, 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch decided to celebrate this holiday by making a truly authentic Irish meal. On the menu: Slow Cooker Irish Stew, Soda Bread and a chocolatey dessert to cap off the meal.

Tracey’s Guinness Stout Brownies are just the right balance of fudgy brownie and moist chocolate cake. The addition of the Guinness helps to deepen the richness without making them too intense. This is a fabulously rich dessert with a sophisticated flavor profile that will bring out the chocolate lover in anyone—and they’re super simple to make. Your friends won’t believe they’re homemade.