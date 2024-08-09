Main Street Market is accepting applications for new food vendors

The Main Street Market is reopening its doors this fall after a year of being closed for renovations.

The Big River Economic Agricultural & Development Alliance, or BREADA, temporarily shut down the downtown market in November 2023 to revamp its interior, modernize the space and better equip it to support the Red Stick Farmers Markets and future events that will take place at the business hub.

Allocated state funds paid for the $1 million renovations, which provide more open space, increased seating, updated furniture, inviting murals, cohesive signs, larger bathrooms and a full demo kitchen for local chefs to offer cooking demonstrations with fresh market ingredients.

With a new layout and amenities, the market is seeking diverse restaurants to elevate the space and showcase Baton Rouge’s unique culinary scene.

The nonprofit is starting from scratch in its search for tenants, with plans to downsize the number of vendors from seven to four. The selected restaurants will be selected, announced and able to move in starting September. Applications from new and former vendors will be accepted through Aug. 23.

During the temporary closure, some previous tenants like Red Stick Spice Co. and Chef Celeste Bistro continued business at other locations in Baton Rouge. Others like Southern Cofe and FreshJunkie eventually closed their storefronts along with their market booths.The updated booths will provide electricity, internet, gas and a commercial hood system.

Scott Higgins, Main Street Market vendor liaison and owner of Blend, says locals who attend BREADA’s Farm Fête on September 26 will be some of the first guests to experience the renovated space. Following that annual fundraiser, a soft opening is planned for October, followed by a grand opening in November.

Business owners interested in becoming vendors or getting a tour of the Main Street Market can contact Higgins at [email protected] or 225-810-5124.

