What Louisiana ingredients are essential for road trips? Here are our staff picks

Ditching the Louisiana heat for a summer getaway seems like a good idea right about now. But while you might want to leave behind our record highs, you may not want to abandon your favorite pantry items. Many of us here at 225 believe in packing a few favorite Louisiana ingredients when we’re road bound so that our meals come off with homegrown flair. Check out the trip-worthy culinary treasures we can’t live without.

“Yeah, I know they sell fresh shrimp at the beach. But I still like to bring shrimp from Anna Marie, a south Louisiana shrimper that’s also a Red Stick Farmers Market vendor. The company is known for freezing fresh caught shrimp on board its boats, preventing the need for preservatives. I always buy a couple of pounds of large, head-on shrimp because I like that they’re handled less than headless. To me, the sweet flavor is just unbeatable. Boiled, grilled or fried for homemade po-boys, you’ll be blown away by how tasty they are.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, features writer

“These chips are truly dangerous. They’re packaged in a microwavable bag and marketed as restaurant-style chips—but honestly, I think they taste even better. The corn chips are kettle-cooked in coconut oil, and the only other ingredients are sea salt, lime and spices. I love the Creole version—coated in garlic and paprika—paired with homemade queso, tacos and margs. The chips are made in Geismar and are available in groceries across Baton Rouge. Bring at least two bags—they’ll go quick.”

—Jennifer Tormo Alvarez, editor

“No trip to the beach is complete without a beach sandwich for lunch, and what’s a sandwich without great condiments? Louisiana Remoulade Sauce goes well with almost anything, making it a versatile vacation staple. Slather it on a sandwich, throw it in the ice chest and head out for the day.”

—Jillian Elliott, contributing writer

“There are many things I think I’ll always remember about the first camping trip I took with my husband: How his face lit up while showing off Inks Lake State Park to me, reliving his days growing up in Austin as a Boy Scout and Eagle Scout. How our Golden Retriever snuggled his snoot into our sleeping bags at night. Our shady campsite with a great view of the lake. I’ll probably also always remember the sinking feeling that fell upon us when we realized our grave packing mistake. We had forgotten to pack any and all seasoning for our planned grill out. We were hungry from a day of hiking and travel, so we made it work, shoveling down flavorless hamburgers for sustenance, snacking on a few extra bags of Doritos just to add some ‘umph’ to our meal. It was clear: Our taste buds had been conditioned to some Louisiana spice. We were craving something more. So while I hope I remember the sweetness of this trip, there’s one thing I know for certain I will never forget to pack: Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning.

—Laura Furr Mericas, managing editor

“My family has been traveling to Destin, Orange Beach or Gulf Shores every year for as long as I can remember. We bring some essential food items from home just in case we can’t get it where we’re going. My mom makes breakfast in the mornings and always has Crystal Hot Sauce on hand for drizzling over scrambled eggs, making this start to the day shine with added kick.”

—Olivia Deffes, digital staff writer

“The cost of iced lattes to-go can add up quickly, and I don’t really trust most hotels to have quality coffee available in the rooms. Instead, we’ve gotten into the habit of bringing our own beans. French Truck is my absolute favorite, and sipping it feels like a vacation-worthy luxury. Grind it up right before leaving home, and store it in a Mason jar for easy transport. That in-room coffee maker won’t know what hit it.”

—Jennifer Tormo Alvarez, editor

“After spending half of the day baking on the beach, it’s time for turkey sandwiches on white Bunny Bread. The best ones are hastily made in the condo kitchen, trust me. In my opinion, you can’t make a beach sandwich without Blue Plate Mayonnaise and Zapp’s Potato Chips. Out of all the mayo offerings, Blue Plate is the best, and you cannot change my mind. It’s the tangy glue that holds everything together. On the side, you have to have some Zapp’s chips. Any flavor will do, but Voodoo is superior. Extra points for adding them to the sandwich for a kettle-cooked crunch in every bite.”

—Olivia Deffes, digital staff writer

“I love playing around with finishing salts on everything from grilled proteins and veggies to chocolate chip cookies and fresh fruit. Pack along an interesting finishing salt or two to enliven both savory and sweet dishes as you cook away from home. I especially love a mild finishing salt on boxed brownies and fresh cantelope or watermelon. It’s an easy way to make your condo cooking a lot more interesting.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, features writer