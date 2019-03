Our secret restaurant reviewer has been darkening the door of Louie’s Cafe for a long time—longer than they would care to admit. But there’s something about the place that draws people back time and again.

For 225‘s March issue, our restaurant reviewer headed to Louie’s not for a late-night meal, but for a weekend brunch. On the menu: Eggs Louisianne, a sauteed Shrimp Poboy, those famous hash browns and much more.

Read on for the full review.