Louie’s is an institution for its all-day diner vibes—but brunch should be your next excuse to visit

I’ve been darkening the door of Louie’s Cafe for a long time—longer than I care to admit. But there’s something about the place that draws me back time and again.

Maybe it’s the legendary biscuits—airy, fluffy, crispy pillows of joy. There once was a time where if you didn’t arrive before 9 a.m. and ask for one immediately, you’d be out of luck. Thankfully, those days are behind us, and Louie’s biscuits are available all day.

Equally exalted are the hash browns. Chunks of skin-on potatoes are cooked on a flat top, sprinkled liberally with seasoning mix and green onions. If fortune smiles, you may be rewarded with the “forgotten” potatoes and onions that have been left to roast a little longer at the back of the flat top.

But besides the all-day diner options Louie’s is known for, one seriously delicious draw is its often-overlooked weekend brunch menu.

The brunch menu boasts several entrees not listed on the regular menu. One item is Eggs Breaux Bridge, which we decided to try during a recent visit. It offered a grits cake with andouille, crawfish and cheese mixed in, topped with poached eggs and covered with a shrimp and corn cream sauce peppered with cayenne. The cream sauce was calling my mother-in-law’s name, and after tasting a bite of hers, I too heard that siren song. It was decadent and delectable.

My partner ordered the Eggs Louisianne. English muffins were piled with a mix of shrimp, crawfish and onions, and capped with poached eggs. This behemoth was adorned with a spicy, butter-infused herb cream sauce. The heavy sauce was more mildly spiced than the Eggs Breaux Bridge. I thought the excess of onions overwhelmed the dish, but my partner found the sweet crunch delightful. If you don’t love onions, though, this is not the dish for you.

For the egg averse at our table, a sautéed Shrimp Poboy hit the spot. Mildly seasoned shrimp were mixed with zucchini, squash and grilled onions and served on a toasted, buttery po-boy roll. A side of french fries completed this hearty offering.

If simplicity is your craving, there are several combos available. The

No. 1 offers two eggs prepared to your wishes, with grits or hash browns; toast, a biscuit, English muffin or bagel; and a meat choice of bacon, ham or sausage link or patty. Diner breakfast at its finest.

Scores of locals and out-of-towners flock to Louie’s for good reason. Reasonably priced hearty, filling choices served up quick, fresh and hot keep many coming back. On weekends, it’s rare to not see patrons milling about outside waiting for a coveted seat. And forget game days in the fall: Louie’s is a pre-tailgating tradition for legions of LSU and visiting fans.

If it’s been a while, visit soon. If you were just there last weekend, welcome home.

THE BASICS: Open since 1941, Louie’s is one of Baton Rouge’s oldest and most iconic restaurants. If you’re new to town, the 24-hour-diner is a rite of passage. If you’re a native, you likely have many memories at this guilty pleasure spot.

WHAT’S A MUST: The famous fluffy biscuits; Eggs Breaux Bridge for a creamy, savory mix of poached eggs and andouille, crawfish and shrimp on a grits cake; and the classic egg combos with sides.

EAT AT LOUIE’S

louiescafe.org

3322 Lake St.

Open 24 hours

Brunch specials served Saturday and Sunday mornings until they run out

Our food critic’s name may be false, but the credentials are not. This gastronome has studied the history, cultivation, preparation, science and technology of food for more than 30 years.

This article was originally published in the March 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.