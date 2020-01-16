It’s been less than a month since 2020 began, and downtown is already gaining a new breakfast spot.

This Wednesday, Batch 13 Biscuits & Bowls hosted “Taste of Batch 13,” a pop-up event to preview its move to downtown. The new location is expected to open Feb. 13. Once word spread that Batch 13 was serving breakfast sandwiches and hot coffee, excited office employees rushed down from the IBM building and nearby state buildings to get a taste. The fast-casual restaurant is taking over the Lafayette Street space in the IBM building formerly occupied by Another Broken Egg.

“We’re excited about this location,” chef Darryl Smith says. “It happened very rapidly. We’ve been looking at various sites downtown, and this one came through quick. So we said, ‘Let’s make it happen.’”

With the new location comes new perks. Customers can dine-in, order to-go or have their orders delivered by bike to certain spots downtown.

The restaurant will be open for breakfast and lunch daily, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. It will serve its regular menu of “bonuts,” bowls and sandwiches. It will have even more coffee options than it did at is old space, including drip, press, cold brew and espresso drinks.

Follow Batch 13 on Instagram for updates on its grand opening.