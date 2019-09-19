Celebrating its 30th year in print, inRegister published a gorgeous anniversary edition this month, chronicling the team’s favorite stories from issues past.

Of course, the team at 225 Dine quickly jumped to the food section—as we are prone to do—and zeroed in on one story about the much-loved legacy dishes at residents’ favorite local restaurants.

From buttery, pull-apart Little Village bread to Jay’s chopped beef barbecue sandwiches to tangy sensation salads, there are certain foods that scream Baton Rouge. The Capital City’s iconic dishes, some around for decades, stir our passions, tug at our memories and remind us why we love our food-centric life here. Some are simple eats you crave routinely, while others are the stuff of family celebrations.

