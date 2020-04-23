Right now—at this moment—your pantry and fridge are filled with staples waiting to be transformed into easy and delicious salads. Canned beans, whole grains, raw vegetables, hardy proteins, fresh herbs and quick vinaigrettes can be mixed and matched in countless combinations to create perfect lunches that will leave you feeling nourished and refreshed.

And that’s about all we can ask for right now when kitchen inspo starts to run low.

Read on for several ideas from 225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson, in a story that originally ran in a August 2017 edition of 225 Dine, or use them as a framework to design your own.