With flavorful food and soulful musicians, it’s hard to beat Baton Rouge’s food and music scenes. New restaurants and musical acts are popping up constantly, so there’s always something to explore around town.

And there are multiple spots all over the city that combine the two, especially lately. It seems another restaurant is announcing a new concert series almost weekly.

We all have our old standbys, whether it be Superior Grill or Bin 77. But here’s our guide to some of the newer spots to drink and jam that might not be on your radar yet. Eat, dance and be merry.

This pizza joint isn’t just a great place to grab a slice and a brew—you can also play virtual reality games and catch a live show. The restaurant launched a live music series this summer, and it’s already hosted musicians like Brandon Taylor, Justin McCain and Chris Ocmand. Check City Slice’s Facebook and Instagram pages for updates on who’s playing next.

City Slice is at 124 W. Chimes St.

The colorful, tropical restaurant at The Oasis kicks off every weekend with live music. Catch performers each Friday in the restaurant’s sprawling 5,000-square-foot patio. While you listen, dig into the oyster bar or the eatery’s Creole-Caribbean food, such as jerk chicken and dumplings and smoked brisket tacos. Or, dive into a game of volleyball on The Oasis’ sand court.

Check the lineup on Creole Cabana’s website. The restaurant is at 7477 Burbank Drive.

Longtime lunch favorite Zeeland Street Market is now home to Dyson House Listening Room’s nighttime shows. Dyson House, which books shows with traveling national acts and supports Baton Rouge’s singer-songwriter scene, vacated its Jefferson Highway property and launched a partnership with Zeeland Street earlier this year.

Thanks to the new location, music lovers can now enjoy a delicious dinner menu with Zeeland Street’s reliable home-cooked feel while they listen to some talented local acts and traveling musicians passing through the city.

You can see which musicians are playing next on the Dyson House website. Zeeland Street is at 2031 Perkins Road.

Red Stick Social bills itself as a one-stop entertainment shop, with space for drinking, dining, bowling and live concerts. The show schedule has so far been prolific—pick any Thursday, Friday or Saturday night, and Red Stick Social has an act lined up for the first floor stage. Check its Facebook events page each week for upcoming shows.

Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.