As part of 225‘s effort to highlight more longstanding favorites in Baton Rouge, our secret restaurant reviewer revisited Bay Leaf, the Indian cuisine stalwart, which opened in 2008. Its owners had previous experience at India Palace in Metairie and brought with them a range of culinary expertise highlighting all corners of India. After a fire in early 2019, the restaurant closed for two months of renovations. Fans were quick to return for its upscale unique, colorful and spicy flavors.

Read on for the full review, featuring a hefty spread of Indian favorites like Lamb Vindaloo, Chicken Shahi Korma, Papadum and more.

This story originally appeared in the January 2020 issue of 225.