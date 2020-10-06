Fall is the season for all things warm: warm food; cozy, warm nights indoors with the family; and warm beverages like apple cider, hot chocolate and tea.

There is more to tea than flavors like green, black or chai.

Local businesses sell everything from soothing mullein tea, mixed with chamomile, spearmint and marshmallow leaf, to pumpkin spice tea, made with black Sri Lankan tea, cinnamon, clove, ginger and essence of pumpkin.

Read on for some examples from local businesses and coffee shops. This story originally appeared in the October 2020 edition of 225.