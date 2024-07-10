When life gives you lemons, make summertime cocktails using BLDG 5 Lemonade

It’s safe to say lemonade is the drink of summer. And not just for the kids selling it from their stands on the side of the road. There’s so much adults can do with lemonade–just ask Arnold Palmer. And after 5 p.m., it might be time to spice up the basic drink with other ingredients.

Local restaurant BLDG 5 recently began bottling and selling one of its crowd-favorite drinks, fresh BLDG 5 Lemonade. These beverages come in prepackaged bottles in four different flavors. BLDG 5 also created multiple easy-to-make cocktail (or mocktail) recipes using the refreshing drink.

Read on for these summer cocktail recipes to make for an event, dinner party, or even just a Friday afternoon. For more about BLDG 5 Lemonade, including where to purchase it in stores, check out the brand’s website here.