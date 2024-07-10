×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

When life gives you lemons, make summertime cocktails using BLDG 5 Lemonade

  • By Ryn Lakvold

It’s safe to say lemonade is the drink of summer. And not just for the kids selling it from their stands on the side of the road. There’s so much adults can do with lemonade–just ask Arnold Palmer. And after 5 p.m., it might be time to spice up the basic drink with other ingredients.

Local restaurant BLDG 5 recently began bottling and selling one of its crowd-favorite drinks, fresh BLDG 5 Lemonade. These beverages come in prepackaged bottles in four different flavors. BLDG 5 also created multiple easy-to-make cocktail (or mocktail) recipes using the refreshing drink.

Read on for these summer cocktail recipes to make for an event, dinner party, or even just a Friday afternoon. For more about BLDG 5 Lemonade, including where to purchase it in stores, check out the brand’s website here.

Pear Basil Jalapeno Margarita

Ingredients:

2 ounces BLDG 5 Pear Basil Jalapeno Lemonade
2 ounces Reposado (Or Blanco) tequila
3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
3/4 ounce agave
Jalapeno, fresh basil, and/or dried pear as garnish

Instructions:

Stir (or shake) all ingredients. Pour over ice in a rocks glass.
Use creativity to garnish. Try a dried pear, sliced jalapeño or fresh sprig of basil.

Mango Strawberry Basil Martini

Ingredients:

2 ounces BLDG 5 Mango Strawberry Basil Lemonade
2 ounces gin
3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
3/4 ounce agave
2 to 3 fresh strawberries
Tajin seasoning
Dried mango and/or fresh basil as garnish

Instructions:

Rim 1/4 of coupe or martini glass with Tajin seasoning.
Muddle 2-3 strawberries in mixing glass.
Combine all ingredients with ice in shaker and shake well. Strain into glass.
Garnish with mango and/or fresh sprig of basil.

Ginger Blueberry Rosemary Smash

Ingredients:

2 ounces BLDG 5 Ginger Blueberry Rosemary Lemonade
2 ounces Bourbon
3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
3/4 ounce agave
8 to 10 fresh blueberries
Fresh rosemary and/or candied ginger as garnish

Instructions:

Muddle 8 to 10 blueberries in mixing glass.
Combine all ingredients with ice in shaker and shake well. Pour over ice in a rocks glass.
Garnish with fresh rosemary and/or candied ginger.

Peach Pineapple Mint Spritz

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces BLDG 5 Peach Pineapple Mint Lemonade
Champagne or any kind of bubbles (cava, prosecco, etc)
Fresh mint sprig and/or dried pineapple as garnish

Instructions:

Fill a Champagne flute with your favorite bubbles. Top with BLDG 5 Peach Pineapple Mint Lemonade.

Garnish with dried pineapple and/or fresh sprig of mint.

This story originally appeared in inRegister. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.