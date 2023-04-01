Level up breakfast with small-batch artisanal bacon from a Baton Rouge butcher

Sizzling away in a home frying pan or on a restaurant flattop, the aroma of bacon signals something very delicious is about to hit the plate. Bacon is an egg’s best friend, delivering an essential counterpoint of salty, fatty flavor and just-crisp texture to each bite. In fact, polishing off the bacon while eggs and toast still remain creates a serious gastronomic imbalance. Without those unctuous nibbles, everything left on the plate seems a little less interesting.

Bacon lovers are generally brand loyal, but a local product must-try is made by Iverstine Farms Butcher, the whole animal butcher shop and restaurant in Baton Rouge. Owner Galen Iverstine prepares fresh hickory smoked bacon from heritage pigs raised on his farm as well as a handful of other partner farms in the region.

The process starts with fresh, skin-on pork belly brined for three days in a solution of water, brown sugar and salt. Once removed from the brine, the bellies are smoked over hickory wood in Iverstine’s smokehouse for four to six hours. The skin is removed before slicing.