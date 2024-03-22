Let it sno: Where to find snoballs this season in Baton Rouge

With the weather slowly—but surely—warming up, snoball season is back and thriving.

This year brings both new flavors and stands around the Capital City. Cheesecake, strawberry and even dill pickle are a few of the slurpable, sugary variations on local menus. Here’s where to find them. Hours vary, so be sure to check each stand’s social media channels or call ahead before visiting.

Did we miss a Baton Rouge snoball stand? Tell us at [email protected].

The Meltdown Snoballs

2625 Highland Road

6243 LA-1 in Brusly

The latest addition to Baton Rouge’s snoball landscape, The Meltdown Snoballs arrived on Highland Road in February after operating in Brusly for nearly three years. Its snoballs can be blended into a milkshake, served in vessels like pineapples or waffle bowls, or piled high with cotton candy or chunks of cheesecake.

themeltdownsnoballs.com

Snoman Snoballs

9534 Burbank Drive

14616 Tiger Bend Road

Snoman Snoballs has been around since 2008 with rotating fruity flavors flavors galore. Try a black cherry, kiwi or cake batter snoball stuffed with soft serve or topped with Dippin’ Dots.

Find it on Instagram at @snomansnoballs

Rainbow Delites Snowballs

10770 N. Harrell’s Ferry Road

Making snoballs resemble well, rainbows, is the forte of Rainbow Delites, which is known for its multicolored murals and treats alike. The stand also dishes out nachos, hot sausages, hot dogs and Frito pies.

Find it on Facebook

Cool Delights

544 N. Foster Drive

7269 Airline Highway

1115 Government St.

Cool Delights’ carves snoballs as sunny and bright as its yellow-accented stands. Drizzle condensed milk on flavors like spearmint, pina colada or bubblegum. Pair it with comfort food bites including wings, fries, loaded nachos or Frito pies.

Find it on Facebook

Cool Tiger Ice Snoballs

5355 Jones Creek Road

Cool Tiger Ice calls itself the “home of” the ice cream- or cheesecake-stuffed snoball, and that’s only the start of its lengthy menu. It offers a roster of suggested flavor pairings dreamt up by previous customers (think: sour apple with caramel or raspberry with chocolate), as well as sugar-free versions. For a fun summer twist, try a snoball served in a cored pineapple.

Find it on Facebook

Waycool Snowballs

7020 Antioch Road

When Waycool reopens next Friday, March 29, expect the return of its specialties like jumbo, 32-ounce treats; sundae-style snoballs; sour Warhead-inspired flavors, sugar-free options and toppings like caramel and chocolate hard shells or sour spray.

Find it on Facebook