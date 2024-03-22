Let it sno: Where to find snoballs this season in Baton Rouge

With the weather slowly—but surely—warming up, snoball season is back and thriving.
This year brings both new flavors and stands around the Capital City. Cheesecake, strawberry and even dill pickle are a few of the slurpable, sugary variations on local menus. Here’s where to find them. Hours vary, so be sure to check each stand’s social media channels or call ahead before visiting.
Did we miss a Baton Rouge snoball stand? Tell us at [email protected].
The Meltdown Snoballs
2625 Highland Road
6243 LA-1 in Brusly
The latest addition to Baton Rouge’s snoball landscape, The Meltdown Snoballs arrived on Highland Road in February after operating in Brusly for nearly three years. Its snoballs can be blended into a milkshake, served in vessels like pineapples or waffle bowls, or piled high with cotton candy or chunks of cheesecake.
Snoman Snoballs
9534 Burbank Drive
14616 Tiger Bend Road
Snoman Snoballs has been around since 2008 with rotating fruity flavors flavors galore. Try a black cherry, kiwi or cake batter snoball stuffed with soft serve or topped with Dippin’ Dots.
Find it on Instagram at @snomansnoballs
Rainbow Delites Snowballs
10770 N. Harrell’s Ferry Road
Making snoballs resemble well, rainbows, is the forte of Rainbow Delites, which is known for its multicolored murals and treats alike. The stand also dishes out nachos, hot sausages, hot dogs and Frito pies.
Cool Delights
544 N. Foster Drive
7269 Airline Highway
1115 Government St.
Cool Delights’ carves snoballs as sunny and bright as its yellow-accented stands. Drizzle condensed milk on flavors like spearmint, pina colada or bubblegum. Pair it with comfort food bites including wings, fries, loaded nachos or Frito pies.
Cool Tiger Ice Snoballs
5355 Jones Creek Road
Cool Tiger Ice calls itself the “home of” the ice cream- or cheesecake-stuffed snoball, and that’s only the start of its lengthy menu. It offers a roster of suggested flavor pairings dreamt up by previous customers (think: sour apple with caramel or raspberry with chocolate), as well as sugar-free versions. For a fun summer twist, try a snoball served in a cored pineapple.
Waycool Snowballs
7020 Antioch Road
When Waycool reopens next Friday, March 29, expect the return of its specialties like jumbo, 32-ounce treats; sundae-style snoballs; sour Warhead-inspired flavors, sugar-free options and toppings like caramel and chocolate hard shells or sour spray.