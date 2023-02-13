Let the good times flow: Places to find Mardi Gras-themed drinks in Baton Rouge

Mardi Gras is quickly approaching, and while you’ve likely already noticed Carnival themed dishes around Baton Rouge, there’s also no shortage of seasonal beverages to enjoy, too. From cinnamon flavored coffees to parade-themed liquors there are plenty of Mardi Gras drinks to sample at any time of the day.

Whether you need a drink before you hop on a float or want to get into the holiday spirit by sipping on a festive tea, we’ve rounded up an extensive list of some of the refreshments you need to try before the season rolls on by.

Cocktails, mocktails and alcohol

King Cake Martini from Mid City Beer Garden

Three Olives Vanilla Vodka, Disaronno and horchata combine for a cinnamony, spiced drink that tastes just as good as biting into a fresh slice of king cake.

Mardi Gras Cocktails from SoLou, Juban’s and Portobello’s Grill

These sister restaurants have rolled out four specialty drinks to ring in Mardi Gras—and all feature liquors from Gonzales-based Sugarfield Spirits. With a variety of flavors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on this themed menu. Try the King Cake Martini made with Sugarfield Spiced Rum, the Fat Tuesday Old Fashioned made with Sugarfield Barrel Aged Rum and Sugarfield Spiced Rum, the Creole Queen made with Sugarfield Butterfly Vodka, or the Flamingo 75 made with Sugarfield Strawberry.

King Cake Martini and Strawberry King Cake Mocktail from Elsie’s Plate & Pie

Elsie’s has something for everyone with their themed martini and mocktail. The King Cake Martini includes Sugarfield Spiced Rum, meyer lemon liqueur, half and half, and king cake simple syrup. The Strawberry King Cake Mocktail skips the booze but includes similar ingredients like half and half, king cake simple syrup, strawberry pepper jelly and caramel.

All Hail Muses and the King Cake Martini from Eliza Restaurant & Bar

The first seasonal drink from Eliza is a pink All Hail Muses made with Empress 1908 Gin, Prosecco, lemon juice, honey syrup and mint. Also on the lineup, a King Cake Martini made with Sugarfield Spiced Rum, Meyer lemon liqueur, king cake syrup, cream and soda water.

Cry Baby Cream Ale from Tin Roof Brewing Co.

This crisp ale has notes of nutmeg, vanilla and tons of cinnamon to mimic the flavor of king cake. Pick up a six pack at the tap room or try a frosty glass from the tap.

King Cake Daiquiri from Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos & More

RumChata, BSB Brown Sugar Bourbon and king cake vodka are blended together for this icy drink. To make it even more on theme, the drink is topped with sprinkles made by CounterspaceBR.

Day Parade from Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine

This refreshing cocktail combines Butterfly Pea Vodka, Elderflower, lemon and champagne. The result is a beautiful drink with distinct purple and yellow layers.

Mardi Gras Martini from City Roots Coffee Bar

The popular espresso martini gets a festive facelift at City Roots for Carnival season. The classic coffee cocktail gets dressed up with king cake flavor, whipped cream and Mardi Gras confetti sprinkles.

Flambeaux and Flamingeaux from Laissez Versez

These liqueurs are sure to let the good times roll. Spice up any cocktail by adding Flambeaux (a cinnamon flavored liqueur) or Flamingeaux (a pink fruit punch flavored liqueur) by the local distiller.

Flavored coffees and teas

King Cake Latte from Brew Ha-Ha

Steamed milk and espresso shots combine with cinnamon and white chocolate for this festive drink. The latte is topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and a plastic baby figure.

Carnival Latte, Matcha Gras Latte and King Blend Coffee from City Roots Coffee Bar

City Roots is constantly creating seasonal drinks, and the coffee bar has quite the selection for Mardi Gras. The Carnival Latte is a king cake-flavored latte rimmed with sugary sprinkles. The Matcha Gras Latte is a classic matcha latte with king cake flavors and sprinkles, too. The King Blend Coffee combines beans from Africa and South America making the perfect coffee to enjoy with king cake. You can try any of these drinks hot, iced or as a milk shake.

Big Chief Blend from French Truck Coffee

This seasonal coffee blend has a combination of Colombian, Brazilian and Ethiopian origins. The three coffees mix with flavors of juicy berry, almond and dried hibiscus for a truly unique flavor that is sure to wake you up for those early morning parades.

King Cake Batter Cappuccino from Reve Coffee Lab

Whether you like it hot or iced, this seasonal coffee drink from Reve is the way to go. Made with the shop’s homemade King Cake Batter flavor, this drink is surprisingly subtle but anything but boring.

Fleur de Tea from Magpie Cafe

Blackberry and lavender flavors are added to an iced matcha with your milk of choice. This beverage is then topped with a little sprinkle of bee pollen for a pop of gold.

Pineapple Honey Lemon drink from Teatery Tea & Tapioca

This layered tea drink has all the Mardi Gras colors. Enjoy tangy lemon and pineapple combined with Butterfly Pea Tea and green apple jelly.

King Cake Tea from SoGo Tea Bar

This black tea blend has notes of both cinnamon and vanilla to mimic the delicious taste of a king cake. To make it even more extravagant, the loose tea also contains on-theme sprinkles to bring a party to your mug.

Dessert drinks

King Cake Shake from Curbside

This shake is a festive pairing for any Curbside burger during Mardi Gras season. Vanilla ice cream is blended with strawberry and cinnamon and decorated with whipped cream and sprinkles. You can even make this shake boozy by adding vanilla vodka.

The Yardi Gras Milkshake from The Yard Milkshake Bar

This massive milkshake is almost as big as a Mardi Gras itself. Cinnamon ice cream and purple, green and yellow marshmallow drizzle are combined in a mason jar frosted with vanilla icing. The whole thing is topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and an entire slice of king cake.