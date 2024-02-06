Around Baton Rouge, you’ll find king cakes in just about every size, shape and flavor. But what about cakes for those with dietary restrictions who want to indulge in the seasonal treat? Of course, they deserve a spot at the king cake table too.

Luckily for those looking for gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free king cakes or just one that has some healthier ingredients, there are spots around town that are accommodating with king cakes made with special ingredients. Because nothing’s worse than missing out on one of the tastiest times of year in Louisiana.

Over on Perkins Road, Magpie Cafe is serving up traditional king cakes along with vegan and paleo-friendly options. Owner Kyle Wilkinson says offering these special treats is nothing new for the coffee shop, which stocks paleo and vegan food options daily for coffee lovers and tea drinkers to enjoy with their favorite beverages.

“We don’t want anybody to be left out,” Wilkinson says. “We want everybody to be able to enjoy a fun atmosphere around Carnival and king cakes. So, if you have that dietary restriction, we want to still have something for you.”

Magpie offers a vegan king cake with cinnamon pecan and a paleo king cake with cinnamon pecan fillings and clean ingredients, including coconut shavings dyed with beets, turmeric and matcha to take the place of sugar sprinkles. Both king cakes are offered in personal sizes that are a little larger than a doughnut or bagel. The cakes can also be ordered online in larger sizes.

Though Magpie has been serving up these special king cakes for a few years, there are now several options around town for those looking for king cake alternatives that still have that traditional Mardi Gras essence. Check out these local spots when looking for a cinnamon-y, seasonal treat everyone can enjoy.

Know of a dietary restriction-friendly king cake in Baton Rouge we missed? Tell us at [email protected]

Eloise Market and Cakery

320 Lee Drive, Suite D

Known for its king cake classes and king cakes with nontraditional fillings like banana pudding and cookies and cream, this Lee Drive bakery introduced its gluten-free king cake option this year. Those with gluten intolerance or celiac disease can dig into this treat offered in traditional cinnamon or filled with vegan cream cheese.

Gluten-free king cakes can be picked up in-store daily or ordered online.

CounterspaceBR

7575 Jefferson Highway, Suite D

5621 Government St.

Also new to the gluten-free king cake game this year is CounterspaceBR. The bakery, with locations in Mid City and Bocage, has worked hard on its gluten-free recipe to ensure it’s still as soft and fluffy as the average king cake. Owner Sarah Joy Hays tells 225 that the key ingredient is psyllium husk powder, which turns into a glutenous-like gel when combined with water. Hays says this ingredient has helped in the baking process and yields gluten-free cakes that don’t go rock hard after exiting the oven.

Though the bakery has closed its king cake preorders for the season, gluten-free king cakes are served by the slice at CounterspaceBR’s new Mid City location.

Ochsner’s Eat Fit King Cake retailers

Various locations

Described on Ochsner’s website as a “pound cake meets king cake,” the 2024 Eat Fit King Cake checks all the boxes for those looking to enjoy a slice without giving up their New Year health goals. The cake is made using clean ingredients and is gluten-free, grain-free, low-carb, zero-sugar, keto and dairy-free. Stock up on this guilt-free dessert at spots like Alexander’s Highland Market, Robért Fresh Market, Matherne’s Market, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Complex.