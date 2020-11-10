Lafayette-based Waitr announced Monday morning the company can now deliver alcohol to its Baton Rouge area customers.

The service allows anyone 21 years or older to add beer and wine to their orders when they make restaurant or grocery purchases from the app. The move comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed legislation allowing alcohol delivery by delivery services.

