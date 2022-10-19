Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday

The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane.

Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.

The franchise originated in New Orleans before being sold to Florida developers, he says. While the company still promotes its New Orleans roots, the company’s website lists no current locations in the New Orleans area, though the site shows two in northwest Florida.