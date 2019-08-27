This weekend is finally time to break out the tents, coolers and all things purple and gold. Down here, we’ve built a reputation for quality tailgating, and we know that a tailgate is only as good as its menu. This year, try topping your folding tables and stocking your ice chests with Baton Rouge-made treats and sips for the ultimate Red Stick tailgating experience.

From Tin Roof’s LSU-ready beers to BRQ’s addictive homemade barbecue potato chips, we’ve got you covered.

Read on for all the all the ideas from the August issue of 225. And click here to read more from our special 2019 Tiger Pride edition, highlighting the passion and pageantry of LSU football.