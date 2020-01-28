Believe it or not, we’re already working on the July issue of 225. That’s when we will publish the 2020 Best of 225 Awards issue. And the first, most important part of the process starts with you.

We want you, dear readers, to nominate all your favorite restaurants, bars, people and businesses for this year’s awards. We’re already a week away from the end of our nomination cycle. Your nominations must be submitted by Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 225batonrouge.com/bestof225.

Current residents of the 225 area code may complete our nomination forms. Those entities receiving the most write-in nominations will be included on the final ballot, which will open for voting the first week of March. Learn more about the whole process in our FAQ.

This is your chance to get all your go-to Baton Rouge hangouts the credit and cool points they deserve. So be sure to nominate—and remind all your friends, too.

And if you want to promote yourself or a friend for an award, we’ve made it especially easy for you this year. Here are all the free downloadable social media post and story templates you could ever want.