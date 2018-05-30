225‘s restaurant reviewer was once a frequent visitor to Magpie Cafe on Perkins Road. But busy life got in the way until a recent lunch outing.

For the uninitiated, Magpie is known for its coffee carefully sourced by owners Lina and James Jacobs from places like Columbia and Ethiopia. Our reviewer’s favorite is the cortado: a strong 4-ounce glass of roughly equal parts espresso and milk. Its flavor offers pleasant bitterness with whole milk to smooth it all out.

When Magpie has a crowd, the lunch items can sell out fast. Fortunately on our visit, all lunch items and a quiche from Magpie’s morning menu were still available. Read on to see what our reviewer thought of the restaurant during our visit.