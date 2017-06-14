Judia Dugas and her family had always grown their own vegetables to fill the family pantry. But around 2005, the family was inspired to convert their hobby into a business: Lena Farms.

Lena Farms regularly participates in the Thursday and Saturday Red Stick Farmers Market, selling fresh eggs, seasonal vegetables, fresh and dried hibiscus and jams made from homegrown peach, figs and blueberries.

Edible hibiscus is one of Lena Farms’ stand-out items. Harvested in the late summer and early fall, the flower buds are sold fresh or in dried form. They’re also incorporated into a limited supply of hibiscus chutney and tea. The flavor is gently floral and lemony, and the color, a deep pink.

Dugas says Lena Farms will soon offer a new item to customers: free-range poultry.

“We are excited to be growing,” she says. “The market has been a good experience, and we love to hear what customers are making.”

Read the full story from the June 2017 issue of 225.