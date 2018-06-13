For this Father’s Day, give Dad what he really wants: a meal that will stick to his ribs. For the June “Dining In” feature, our food writing duo of Tracey Koch and Stephanie Riegel prepared Beer-braised Barbecue Pork Loin in a pressure cooker for its ease in creating moist and tender meat.

To accompany the pork: A Green Apple Coleslaw with just the right amount of tartness and crunch to contrast the robust meat. We’ve also got a great and filling side dish with our take on Three-cheese Shells and Cheese.

And what better way to cap off the Father’s Day meal than dessert? Our Ice Cream Pie hits the spot, and while it requires a bit of time, the finished result is a showstopper.

Read on for all the recipes.