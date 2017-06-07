Eighteen months of planning went into creating the new eatery Southfin Southern Poké, a concept by the City Pork Restaurant Group that riffs on the beloved raw fish salad of Hawaii and other Pacific islands. Poke restaurants that reinterpret the indigenous dish first started popping up in large cities around five years ago and have since made their way across the country.

“Baton Rouge’s response has completely blown our minds,” says partner Stephen Hightower. “We came at this really wanting to create a healthy lifestyle concept rooted in fresh ingredients, and people are getting it.”

One of the menu’s rising stars, says Hightower, is the Luau, a tropical-themed bowl anchored by fresh Gulf tuna and shrimp. The bowl’s 11 ingredients aren’t there by accident. “We really took time to make sure the profiles in all the bowls work well together,” Hightower says. “It’s easy to get it wrong.”

Read on for the full story on all the flavorful and unique components of Southfin’s Luau bowl.