As they prepare to launch their new concept in the former Rum House space on Perkins Road, Baton Rouge chef Peter Sclafani and business partner Kiva Guidroz have added another partner to their team: Michael Boudreaux, managing partner at the struggling Juban’s Restaurant Group.

Through the partnership, Boudreaux—who brings more than 24 years of experience in owning, opening and managing restaurants—will take the lead in opening the yet-to-be-named restaurant concept in early 2021.

