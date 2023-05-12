Join us at Chelsea’s Live on June 27 for the reveal of the 2023 Best of 225 winners

Be the first to know who won all of your favorite categories in this year’s Best of 225 Awards. Celebrate with drinks, food trucks, live music by Parish County Line and more at Chelsea’s Live on June 27!

Your ticket will include entry to the event, one complimentary drink and one food truck sample. Must be 21+

This year’s theme is rodeo! Attendees are encouraged to wear your best rodeo gear as we dance the night away. Strap on your boots, get your tickets and party with the best of the best. We can’t wait to see you there!

GET YOUR TICKET TODAY! Register here.

Special thanks to our sponsors: East Baton Rouge Parish Library, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Campus Federal

Special thanks to out event partners: Chelsea’s Live, European Wax Center