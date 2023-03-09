Join the CC’s lunch bunch, sponsored by CC’s Coffee House

CC’s Coffee House® is serving up delicious lunch selections to satiate your lunchtime fast. From toasted breads to buttery croissants, what will you enjoy for lunch today?

Chicken & Swiss on Focaccia: Grilled chicken and crispy bacon with savory Swiss cheese topped with sweet Dijon honey mustard on toasted Focaccia bread.

Turkey & Provolone on Ciabatta: Thinly sliced smoked turkey with melted provolone cheese finished with red roasted pepper aioli on a toasted Ciabatta bun.

Ham & Swiss Croissant: Fluffy and flaky, our fresh baked butter croissant is stuffed with savory ham and smooth Swiss cheese.

Spinach & Feta Croissant: Warm, buttery croissant filled with creamy spinach and feta cheese.

Complete your meal with a bag of Miss Vickie’s® potato chips. Choose from smoky BBQ, spicy jalapeno, and classic sea salt. Top everything off with your favorite sweetened iced tea, like our smooth Honey Peach or floral Strawberry Rouge. All are available at your neighborhood CC’s®. Find a location near you.

