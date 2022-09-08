Jerk Pulled Pork and Jicama Slaw Sliders

A sweet, spicy jerk marinade is the perfect complement to the richness and tenderness of pulled pork. The jalapeños give it heat, the red pepper flakes and fresh ginger give it a little kick, the sweet apple jelly and the tang of the cider vinegar help to balance it all out. But it’s the jerk spices—cinnamon, cloves and allspice—that elevate the flavors to the next level. This recipe is large enough to feed a crowd—or make for dinner and have leftovers.

Servings: 6

3- to 4-pound boneless pork shoulder roast

½ bunch green onions, tops and bottoms, coarsely chopped

4 cloves of garlic

2-3 jalapeño peppers, seeded and coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh ginger

2 teaspoons salt

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup apple jelly

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon cloves

1½ teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1½ teaspoons dried ground ginger

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1½ cups low-sodium chicken broth

Trim the fat off the pork, and cut it into a couple of pieces that will fit into a slow cooker. Place into a large freezer bag.

In a food processor or blender, blend the green onion, garlic, jalapeño, ginger, salt, vinegar and apple jelly until smooth.

In a small bowl, combine the remaining dry spices. Rub the dry spice mixture all over the pork to coat it completely, and put it back into the freezer bag.

Pour the wet marinade over the pork and seal the bag. With the bag sealed, rub this mixture all around to make sure it completely covers the pork. Refrigerate, marinating 3-4 hours or overnight.

Place the pork along with the marinade into your slow cooker. Pour the chicken broth over the top. Stir everything around to ensure the broth gets to the bottom of the slow cooker.

Cover and set the slow cooker on high. Cook the pork 6-7 hours, or until it is very tender and easy to shred.

Carefully remove the pork from the slow cooker. Place onto a cutting board and gently shred with a fork. Set aside.

Using oven mitts, pour the remaining liquid out of the slow cooker through a strainer into a saucepot. Skim off the fat from the top of the liquid.

Bring the liquid to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer 5-6 minutes or until it begins to reduce down a bit.