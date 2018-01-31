Gulf oysters are at their peak this time of year. Their slightly sweet and briny profile makes the perfect backdrop for all sorts of luxurious toppings—and thankfully, Baton Rouge knows a thing or two about how to top an oyster.

In the January issue of 225, we highlighted some flavorful oyster toppings at five local restaurants: Mansurs on the Boulevard, Phil’s Oyster Bar, Mike Anderson’s Seafood, Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant and Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar.

Read on for the story and photos.