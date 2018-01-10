If there’s anything Brittany Lynn Kriger wants people to understand about food, it’s that food is not the enemy. A local yoga instructor and certified integrative nutrition health coach, Kriger founded the Soul Food Project to try to promote “body positive” thinking that supports fulfillment rather than denial.

Kriger’s mission is to help women reframe the way they think about food and health through workshops and one-on-one counseling. When she’s not helping clients or saluting the sun, you can catch her shopping at the Red Stick Farmers Market, delivering Wellness Wednesday tips on 103.3 FM or playing her ukulele.

Read on for our interview with Kriger about approaching New Year’s resolutions, teaching yoga and the gluten-free cornbread mix she now sells.