Baton Rouge has a strong Vietnamese community, and with such a vibrant culture comes exciting cuisine options. A somewhat new and superlative example is Ava Street Café on Essen Lane, a little more than a year old.

Mixing Vietnamese favorites like pho, vermicelli bowls and even banh mi with things like Korean short ribs and kimchi fries, Ava Street’s chef and owner Ethan Huynh gets creative with his menu items and the colorful plating.

Read on for our secret critic’s full review of Ava Street Café.