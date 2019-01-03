January is the month where we rethink the way we eat and—once again—attempt healthy changes in our diet. This, however, doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice flavor. There are plenty of ways to prepare healthy meals, and research shows the more tasty and satisfying they are, the less likely you’ll be to binge on junk food later.

One of 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch’s favorite trendy kitchen tools is the spiralizer, which can turn ordinary vegetables into delicious and versatile noodles. Veggie noodles are a great way to enjoy a low-carb meal while adding extra nutrients to your daily diet. There are several types of spiralizers on the market. If you don’t have one, shop the post-holidays sales. They’re inexpensive, and you won’t be sorry you made the investment!

Read on for all of Tracey’s recipe ideas, including Turkey Bolognese with veggie noodles, Shrimp Lo Mein with veggie noodles and an Asian Cucumber Salad.