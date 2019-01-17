In 2018, Louisiana was named the fifth-fattest state in the country. Whether it’s our signature Southern foods or the lack of walkable neighborhoods, “The Boot” has a major health problem.

One in three Louisiana residents are considered overweight, according to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

Within the Capital City, those health issues are no different. Since 2010, East Baton Rouge parish obesity rates have climbed by 5%, according to the state.

While these health issues affect everyone, they are particularly prevalent in the African-American community, which has the highest obesity rates by race in Louisiana. Some attribute it to the lack of healthy food options in predominantly black neighborhoods. Others believe there’s a stigma about the latest fitness trends being exclusive to people who are wealthy or white.

But times are changing. A number of black-owned health-focused businesses have emerged here in recent years, like Sac Ladies Creole Kitchen, Vegan Meets Soul, Nard Fit Studio, the Healthcare Gallery & Wellness Spa and Affordable Pharmacy. While the businesses cater to everyone, they are especially making an impact on underserved African-American neighborhoods.

With the increase of these healthy lifestyle options, will the new year bring better health for the city’s African-American community? We talked with some locals in health and wellness to hear their thoughts.

Read on for the full story on the Maxine Firm, JiggAerobics, Yoga Noir Project and Urban Bros from the January 2019 issue of 225.