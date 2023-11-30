Thanksgiving has pies, Easter has eggs and Christmas has cookies. This week, bakeries around Baton Rouge began rolling out their holiday menus, which feature all manner of cookies in festive shapes and flavors.

Peer through glass counters at gingerbread men, iced petits fours, red and green macarons and lots more, and take home several options for a quick dessert tray or easy gift. The holidays wouldn’t be the same without a cookie board adorned with these magical festive pick-ups. And of course, you need a little somethin’-somethin’ to leave out for Santa.

Here are few spots to source your cookie fix.

8646 Goodwood Blvd.

Although admittedly cookie-adjacent, Gambino’s seasonal petits fours are a cookie tray must. Select from chocolate, white cake or almond flavors all bathed in a glassy layer of icing. The bakery also sells iced gingerbread men and other holiday treats, including Christmas Kringle Cakes, king cakes with red and green sprinkles sold plain or filled with praline, cream cheese or strawberry.

11826 Coursey Blvd.

Les Amis’ Christmas menu is chock-full of specialty pies, cakes and cookie platters strewn with an assortment of the bakery’s best. The Christmas Dessert Tray, available with either 30 or 60 pieces, includes a tasty roundup of cake balls, dark chocolate salted caramel cupcakes, macarons, red velvet brownie bites and peppermint bark. Yum! Where to start?

8546 Siegen Lane

Offering cookie boxes in variety of sizes, Ambrosia is an excellent place to source a sweet gift. The cookies inside include iced peppermint chocolate, sprinkled snowmen, Santas, candy canes, cookie wreaths and lots more. Behind the counter, there are fresh baked gingerbread people, and don’t forget the stunning gingerbread houses Ambrosia makes from scratch and decorates by hand.

7575 Jefferson Highway, Suite D

The beloved, home-grown Baton Rouge bakery will soon have three locations, including new digs in Mid City and Zachary opening in January. In the meantime, head to the Bocage store to fetch delectable black-and-white cookies and homemade challah for Hanukkah, and frosted gingerbread bars, ginger and molasses cookies, unicorn bars and more for Christmas. The shop, which also has a large home goods retail section, sells holiday cookie decorating kits, too.

8201 Village Plaza Court, 1B

Along with bagel sandwiches, gourmet groceries and fresh macarons, the Village Grove storefront also bakes fresh chocolate chip or white chocolate chip macadamia nut cookies topped with red and green sprinkles or M&Ms. Stop in to shop and reward yourself (or your kids) with these generously portioned delights.

5078 Capital Heights Ave.

While only selling pre-orders, Tredici is a must for intricately decorated cookies and homemade macarons. The Christmas menu launched this week and features a wide variety of detailed sugar cookies in seasonal shapes, including nutcrackers, snowflakes, Santas, sweaters, ornaments and Elf on the Shelf faces that have room for a child’s (or elf’s!) name.

Who bakes your fave holiday cookies? Tell us at [email protected].