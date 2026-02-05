Make these Italian-inspired recipes for the Olympics opening ceremony
Let the games begin! The Winter Olympics kick off soon, bringing exciting matchups of world-famous athletes.
And in honor of its host cities Milan and Cortina, the 225 team has combed our recipe archives to find on-theme Italian dishes that will have you going for the gold in the kitchen. Scroll on for a variety of recipes perfect for solo spectating or watch parties with friends.
This Italian stuffed artichoke recipe is worth the work
Try this rustic fall menu inspired by the Italian countryside
This Italian wedding soup is comfort in a bowl
Try this recipe for delicious Arancini at home
