Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Make these Italian-inspired recipes for the Olympics opening ceremony

By
Olivia Deffes
-

Let the games begin! The Winter Olympics kick off soon, bringing exciting matchups of world-famous athletes.

And in honor of its host cities Milan and Cortina, the 225 team has combed our recipe archives to find on-theme Italian dishes that will have you going for the gold in the kitchen. Scroll on for a variety of recipes perfect for solo spectating or watch parties with friends.

This Italian stuffed artichoke recipe is worth the work

Try this rustic fall menu inspired by the Italian countryside

 

This Italian wedding soup is comfort in a bowl

 

Try this recipe for delicious Arancini at home
Olivia Deffes
By Olivia Deffes
Olivia Deffes started with "225" as an intern during her senior year at LSU, polishing off her part-time gig with her first-ever cover story on Garth Brooks' iconic visit to Tiger Stadium. After graduating, she took a 10-day summer break before starting full time with the magazine as its digital staff writer before taking on the role of digital editor, and now, managing editor. Besides being a journalist, she's a self-proclaimed sweet treat enthusiast and One Direction historian. Find her hunting down celeb interviews, perfecting our social media pages or gabbing about Harry Styles.

About Us

© 2025 225 Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

About Us

Our Company