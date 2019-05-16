The modern cocktail movement is defined by fresh ingredients, small-batch mixers and precisely balanced flavors rather than reckless potency. But our interest in well-crafted cocktails is simply a return to the way drinks used to be, says the team at vintage whiskey bar Hayride Scandal.

Their latest project, the Parlour, was unveiled in December. It’s a side room that goes back in time even further than the main bar’s pre-war setting. Bedecked in Belle Epoque style, it’s a lush spot serving drinks with roots in the mid- to late-19th century.

“We’re all about finding the historic relevance of cocktails anyway, so this room was a chance to go deeper,” says operating partner Lance Paddock.

Read on for the full story from 225’s May issue.