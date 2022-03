Named as one of Whole Foods Markets’ top 10 food trends of 2022, hibiscus is known for its lively sweet-tart flavor, vitamin C content and dramatic hue.

Where can you find it in Baton Rouge? Lots of places.

Many local specialty coffee and tea shops serve hibiscus tea. Red Stick Spice Company sells it loose for brewing at home. Sample bottled tea from local brand SOBA Hibiscus.