An idea for those Louisiana strawberries: Make Almond-Topped Strawberry Oatmeal Bars

Louisiana strawberries are in full swing, and it’s a great time to pick up a flat, half flat or a couple of pints from the Red Stick Farmers Market or your favorite produce stand. Independent supermarkets and Whole Foods Market also sell locally grown berries, so be sure to grab some—not the ones from Florida or California—and start getting creative. Louisiana berries usually stick around until Mother’s Day, but after that, the regional crop begins to fade.

Features writer Maggie Richardson shared a recipe for fun lunchbox-ready oatmeal bars with a strawberry filling. They’re one of her favorite uses of local strawberries. Pureed berries, rather than preserves, make up the filling. The tender crust is made from white whole-wheat flour and rolled oats, and the bars are topped with sliced almonds, which provide just the right amount of delicate crunch.

We shared this recipe in 225 Dine in 2015 and 2019, but it’s so worth bringing back. Read on for the full recipe.