This iconic Baton Rouge diner is opening a food truck downtown

Dearman’s Diner, a retro-style Baton Rouge diner, will open its first food truck in February.

The Dearman’s South Dine N’ Dash food truck—a former school bus that later served as a food truck for Brickyard South—will be stationed at Brickyard South’s patio.

The reenvisioned food truck will serve diner classics like burgers along with new food truck-only menu items, Dearman’s Diner owner Casey Evans says.

“This is an opportunity to put Dearman’s products in front of more people that we don’t necessarily always touch,” Evans says. “Being a family-centric place at our main location, we get a lot of business folks and families, but we’re not open at night past eight. This opens up a whole other opportunity of reaching people who may not have time during the day to come by.”

The food truck’s initial hours of operation will be evenings Thursday through Saturday as well as being open for special events. It will also be registered on delivery apps such as DoorDash.

The ongoing partnership between Dearman’s and Brickyard South stems from a 2024 conversation about Dearman’s potentially having pop-up events at the bar. Brickyard South co-owner Bryan Rogers suggested the diner take over the inactive food truck instead so as to regularly offer food on the patio. Evans is partnering with Dearman’s general manager Justin Burnett and employee Westin Williams to operate the food truck.

