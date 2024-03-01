Biscotti Rainelle, or, in English, Queen’s Cookies or Italian Sesame Cookies, are a traditional Sicilian treat. These little cookies are crunchy with a hint of sweetness and a rich nutty flavor due to the fact they are covered in toasted sesame seeds.

The sesame cookies are easy to make and are great served along with a cup of coffee, espresso or cappuccino. They will last for up to 2 weeks in an airtight container or can be frozen for up to 2 months.