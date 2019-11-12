Wine isn’t cheap, and it can get pricey if you like to drink it routinely with meals. For the November issue of 225, food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson focused on a producer that’s a long-time must-have for those who crave value as much as quality.

For decades—yes, decades—the well-known Perrin family in France has turned out quality under its easy-breezy, quaffable label, La Vielle Ferme. Originally produced from grapes from the Rhone Valley, those grapes are now described as simply being sourced from France, which hints as to why it remains consistently affordable year after year. The 2018 vintage is a good one, pairing well with fresh produce and festive fall foods.

La Vielle Ferme’s red, white and rosé are each priced under $8, which means you can pick up all three from local independent grocers for about the same price as one mainstream California cab or one highbrow chardonnay or rosé. Because they’re all accessible and fun, there are no hard and fast rules on how to pair them. Have fun playing around, or use our loose guidelines here.

Read on for all the info and food pairings on each wine, as seen in the November 2019 issue of 225.