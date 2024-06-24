Who let the dogs out? The hot dogs that is. In just a few days, Americans will consume over 150 million hot dogs at eating contests and backyard barbecues for Independence Day, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council. And, with July being known as National Hot Dog Month, even more franks are sure to be smashed. Someone pass the TUMS.

But Baton Rougeans don’t have to wait until July to get in on the tasty action. Contribute to the hot dog consumption year-round with local frank-filled menus at fast-casual spots, sit-down eateries, snoball stands and pop-ups. And whether you classify them as sandwiches or prefer them deep-fried on a stick, there are plenty of varieties to choose from. Take a break from the heat of the grill and let these local spots prepare the dogs for you.

Roll up your sleeves. Drizzle the mustard. It's time to dig in.

7633 Jefferson Highway

This Jefferson Highway diner has all the classic Americana vibes, so of course hot dogs are on the menu. You may think of burgers when picturing Dearman’s, but don’t sleep on its hearty franks that come plain or drenched in chili. And, yes, they pair well with milkshakes, too.

11135 Coursey Blvd.

The Coursey Boulevard joint features a special hot dog section on its menu that highlights all the fancy franks it serves. Cleverly named Bulldogs, these dogs don different toppings like bacon, barbecue sauce, chili, grilled mushrooms and more.

2318 Cedardale Ave.

If you’re looking for a hot dog, Frankie’s Dawg House has a lot to choose from. In fact, the eatery only offers gourmet dawgs that are piled high with toppings. Bite into The Chicago Dawg, with pickle and tomato slices, or the Morning Dawg, topped with fried egg and maple syrup. Not feeling a frank? Try adventurous options like the Deer Dawg made with a deer sausage.

5412 Government St.

Move over, joe. At Spoke & Hub, it’s all about the Sloppy Dog, an all-beef dog slathered in sloppy joe chili, cheddar and housemade pickle relish. Extra napkins, please!

Various locations

Don’t let the name fool you, this Baton Rouge-based chain is more than just burgers. The beef-heavy menu features quarter-pound, all-beef hot dog options that you can either dress up yourself or order with chili and cheese.

7673 Perkins Road

Though not tucked into a bun, Mochinut’s Korean Corn Dogs are a fun way to enjoy franks this month. Rolled in crispy potato bits or dusted with hot chip dust, these corn dogs are nothing like the classic state fair treats. Upgrade with a half-meat and half-mozzarella dog for a cheesy option.

7731 Perkins Road

It seems only right to have the dog shine sans toppings at a butcher. Iverstine’s Kid’s Hot Dog comes as plain as can be on a white bread bun. And, though it might be intended for little ones, we think anyone could indulge.

777 L’Auberge Ave.

Sports and hot dogs are almost synonymous with each other, so it only makes sense that L’Auberge’s sports bar has a dog on its food lineup. The Sportsbook’s Long Dog is a 12-inch frank dressed with housemade chili, sharp cheddar, sweet onion relish, fresh jalapeno slices and cilantro.

Check Instagram for pop-up announcements

Skip out on the mustard and pickle relish and opt for kani salad and eel sauce on Oni Onigiri’s hot dog creations. This trendy food pop-up is getting creative with its hot dog fusion options, like the Snowdog and Banh Mi Dog.

River Queen Drive Inn

120 S. Alexander Ave.

This Port Allen food stand offers a variety of no-frills fare from sandwiches to milkshakes. The lengthy menu features a few hot dogs with traditional toppings like chili and golden corn dogs, too.

2904 Perkins Road

There are just a few more days to get a taste of Overpass Merchant’s Camp Merch menu, which, of course, features a hot dog. From now until Saturday, June 29, sample summer camp favorites like the Barton & Beaver’s Carolina Slaw Dog, a griddled hot dog with chili, mustard and white barbecue sauce slaw on a split bun.

526 Florida Ave. SW

As the name states, this Denham Springs staple serves stuffed po-boys and fried seafood platters. But, it also dabbles in the hot dog department with plain and chili cheese-covered options.

Local snoball stands

Various locations

Snoballs and hot dogs: Name a better Louisiana summer duo. We’ll wait. Slurp down a cup of syrupy shaved ice and munch through a nostalgic, concession stand-style dog while trying to beat the outdoor heat. Find hot dogs on the food menus of local snowball spots like Cool Delights Snowballs, The Meltdown Snoballs, Snoman Snoballs and more.