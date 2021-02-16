Hot dishes from Baton Rouge restaurants to warm you up during this chilly week

It’s definitely gumbo weather in Baton Rouge. With a low of 25 degrees—and ice still accumulated on trees, cars and roads—there’s nothing like a homey meal to warm you up.
And if you’re still dealing with power outages, or looking for a reason to get out the house, many restaurants around town are slowly reopening after Monday’s ice storm.
From gumbo and red beans and rice to crawfish etouffee and jambalaya, Baton Rouge restaurants know how to whip up comfort food. Whether you’re more of a soup person or prefer something heavier like fried chicken or grilled cheese, the options of hot dishes to feed your soul are endless. Here are a few menu items to try this week. Just be sure to call and confirm the restaurant is open first—and that you have a safe way to get there!
Seafood gumbo
from Boil & Roux
What is a Louisiana winter without gumbo? Get your seafood gumbo fix at this Baton Rouge soul food restaurant. Its version is made with shrimp and crab legs served with rice on top and crackers on the side. Find Boil & Roux on Facebook
Red beans and rice with fried chicken breast
from Elsie’s Plate & Pie
Fill up on these essential comfort foods at the Mid City eatery. This hearty dish may be simple, but it’s the perfect meal to enjoy during a cozy night on the patio. elsiespies.com
Rouge Red Tonkotsu Ramen
from Boru Ramen
Spice things up with ramen from this brand-new spot. The Rouge Red Tonkotsu dish provides warmth, spice and flavor. It includes tonkatsu (pork) broth, spicy chili oil and thin noodles topped with pork chashu (braised pork), kikurage mushrooms (also known as wood ear), spinach and ajitama (soft-boiled eggs soy-cured for two days). Find Boru Ramen on Instagram
Pumpkin curry with tofu
from Thaihey Thai Food
Plant-based and pumpkin? Say no more. This vegan-friendly dish is a warm hug in a bowl. The curry soup is served with rice on the side and made with red curry, pumpkin kombucha and tofu. Non-vegan customers can add beef, chicken, pork or shrimp. While the restaurant doesn’t offer outdoor dining, you can get it to-go to eat on your home patio. thaiheythaifood.com
Chelsea’s Famous Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup
from Mid City Beer Garden
You can’t go wrong with a classic. Especially when it’s this tasty and harkens back to the Chelsea’s favorite we’ve all missed. This gourmet grilled cheese is made with six cheeses on homemade focaccia served with a side of spicy tomato-basil soup. midcitybeergarden.com
Mariscos (Seafood Paella)
from Solera
Take a trip to Spain with this seafood paella. The Spanish rice dish is made with jumbo shrimp, grilled Gulf fish, Spanish chorizo, snap peas, piquillo peppers and Calasparra rice. It is traditionally cooked over an open fire and served on a steaming pan for optimal heat and freshness. Solera can setup an outdoor table for you by request, or you can enjoy it for dine-in or to-go. solerabr.com