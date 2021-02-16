Hot dishes from Baton Rouge restaurants to warm you up during this chilly week

Seafood gumbo

from Boil & Roux

What is a Louisiana winter without gumbo? Get your seafood gumbo fix at this Baton Rouge soul food restaurant. Its version is made with shrimp and crab legs served with rice on top and crackers on the side. Find Boil & Roux on Facebook

Red beans and rice with fried chicken breast

from Elsie’s Plate & Pie

Fill up on these essential comfort foods at the Mid City eatery. This hearty dish may be simple, but it’s the perfect meal to enjoy during a cozy night on the patio. elsiespies.com

Rouge Red Tonkotsu Ramen

from Boru Ramen

Spice things up with ramen from this brand-new spot. The Rouge Red Tonkotsu dish provides warmth, spice and flavor. It includes tonkatsu (pork) broth, spicy chili oil and thin noodles topped with pork chashu (braised pork), kikurage mushrooms (also known as wood ear), spinach and ajitama (soft-boiled eggs soy-cured for two days). Find Boru Ramen on Instagram

Pumpkin curry with tofu

from Thaihey Thai Food

Plant-based and pumpkin? Say no more. This vegan-friendly dish is a warm hug in a bowl. The curry soup is served with rice on the side and made with red curry, pumpkin kombucha and tofu. Non-vegan customers can add beef, chicken, pork or shrimp. While the restaurant doesn’t offer outdoor dining, you can get it to-go to eat on your home patio. thaiheythaifood.com

Chelsea’s Famous Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup

from Mid City Beer Garden

You can’t go wrong with a classic. Especially when it’s this tasty and harkens back to the Chelsea’s favorite we’ve all missed. This gourmet grilled cheese is made with six cheeses on homemade focaccia served with a side of spicy tomato-basil soup. midcitybeergarden.com

Mariscos (Seafood Paella)

from Solera

Take a trip to Spain with this seafood paella. The Spanish rice dish is made with jumbo shrimp, grilled Gulf fish, Spanish chorizo, snap peas, piquillo peppers and Calasparra rice. It is traditionally cooked over an open fire and served on a steaming pan for optimal heat and freshness. Solera can setup an outdoor table for you by request, or you can enjoy it for dine-in or to-go. solerabr.com

This story originally appeared as part of our December 2020 cover story all about outdoor dining in Baton Rouge.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE