This Hot Boudin Frittata is a crowd pleaser for game day in Louisiana

A frittata is an Italian baked egg dish filled with a number of ingredients, such as meats, cheeses, vegetables and fresh herbs. Unlike a French-style omelet, a frittata is baked in the oven and it is not moved or folded while it bakes. This allows the eggs to slowly puff up and become light and creamy in texture and golden in color. The key to keeping a frittata light and airy is to make sure to use half-and-half or whole milk instead of low-fat milk. The extra milk fats are crucial in keeping the eggs together as they bake. The second secret to ensuring a fluffy frittata that does not collapse is to make sure not to over whip your eggs. The extra air created from over whipping allows the eggs to rise too quickly in the oven, causing the frittata to deflate once it is baked. Instead, gently whisk the eggs and half-and-half or milk until they are well blended but not frothy.

I like to make frittatas for a crowd because much of the prep work can be done ahead of time and the dish can be baked shortly before it’s time to serve. Slice the frittata into wedges for easy transport and serving. It’s also easy to change up the ingredients and flavor profiles. In keeping with this Louisiana-themed brunch, I used smoked, spicy boudin and a little pepper jack cheese to make this a hearty dish to kick off an action-packed morning.