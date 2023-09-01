This Hot Boudin Frittata is a crowd pleaser for game day in Louisiana

A frittata is an Italian baked egg dish filled with a number of ingredients, such as meats, cheeses, vegetables and fresh herbs. Unlike a French-style omelet, a frittata is baked in the oven and it is not moved or folded while it bakes. This allows the eggs to slowly puff up and become light and creamy in texture and golden in color. The key to keeping a frittata light and airy is to make sure to use half-and-half or whole milk instead of low-fat milk. The extra milk fats are crucial in keeping the eggs together as they bake. The second secret to ensuring a fluffy frittata that does not collapse is to make sure not to over whip your eggs. The extra air created from over whipping allows the eggs to rise too quickly in the oven, causing the frittata to deflate once it is baked. Instead, gently whisk the eggs and half-and-half or milk until they are well blended but not frothy.
I like to make frittatas for a crowd because much of the prep work can be done ahead of time and the dish can be baked shortly before it’s time to serve. Slice the frittata into wedges for easy transport and serving. It’s also easy to change up the ingredients and flavor profiles. In keeping with this Louisiana-themed brunch, I used smoked, spicy boudin and a little pepper jack cheese to make this a hearty dish to kick off an action-packed morning.
Serves 6 to 8
2 tablespoons butter
½ cup chopped onion
¼ cup chopped bell pepper
12 ounces boudin, removed from the casings
12 large eggs
½ cup half-and-half or whole milk
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 teaspoons hot sauce
1 cup pepper jack cheese, shredded
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat a heavy 10-to-12-inch oven-safe skillet or cast-iron pan over medium-high heat.
Add the butter, onions and bell peppers to the skillet. Sauté 3 to 4 minutes or until soft.
Add in theboudin and continue to sauté another 2 to 3 minutes.
While the boudin mixture is sautéing, crack the 12 large eggs into a large mixing bowl. Add in the salt, pepper, hot sauce and half-and-half. Whisk until it is all well blended but not frothy.
Remove the skillet for the stove and carefully pour the egg mixture over the boudin. Sprinkle the top with the pepper jack cheese and place the skillet into the oven.
Bake the frittata for 25 to 30 minutes or until it is a light golden color. The center should still be a little jiggly, but a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
Allow the frittata to sit 5 minutes before serving.
This article was originally published in the September 2023 issue of 225 magazine.