As we find ourselves in the midst of the holidays, family budgets are tight and celebrating may look a little different this year. But it’s more important than ever to show loved ones how much we care.

With that in mind, 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch decided this month to focus on fun gifts of foods that can be made without breaking the bank. You can utilize ingredients you may even have growing in your own backyard—those little gems you may have overlooked, like Meyer lemons, satsumas and pecans. These gifts using locally sourced ingredients are the perfect way to celebrate the good that 2020 has brought … and to send the year on its way.

Next up in Tracey’s batch of recipes is actually one her daughter Maggie came up with: Pecan Praline Sauce.

This is an easy sauce to make and quite a treat to receive. This sauce is sweet and rich in flavor and has a great texture from the toasted pecans. It elevates simple things like vanilla ice cream or waffles into decadent holiday treats. Tracey found little glass jars with latch lids to put the sauce in, making it a great homemade holiday gift.

