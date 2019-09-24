225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson recalls eating all kinds of junk food growing up. Things-in-cans sort of defined her childhood culinary experience, she says. “And as luckless as that sounds in this foodie world of our ours, I couldn’t have been happier at the time.”

Fellow GenExers understand. Among the canned goods she routinely plucked from the aisles of the local grocery store was French onion dip—the shelf-stable kind that came in a pull-tab tin and was situated among the bags of chips.

Gross! You’re thinking. But combine that French onion dip with thick grooved chips that held their own against the uncompromising combination of low-rent sour cream and MSG, and you had snack heaven.

Fortunately, 225‘s resident food writer has since graduated from eating out of cans, thank God, but admits there’s something timeless about the flavor of onion dip. Back in 2016 for her food column, Maggie played around with easy homemade versions worthy of serving to her kids. “Heaven forbid if I let them eat out of a can,” she says.

This version from the 225 Dine archives is free from chemicals and fake stuff, but full of creamy punch—and for some of us, nostalgia. It’s a satisfying, make-ahead dip perfect for fall football, and it goes great with fresh veggies or a bag of chips.

Read on for the recipe.