The holidays are near. And with that comes the sweet flavors tied to even sweeter memories of meals and gatherings shared with those special people in your life.

For 225‘s December issue, we are compiling a spread of some of our readers’ favorite holiday cookie recipes.

Whether it’s a fan-favorite from your annual cookie swap with friends or a secret family recipe you think it’s time the world knew of, we want to hear about it! Fill out the form below for a chance to have your recipe featured in our December 2024 edition.