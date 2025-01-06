The historic Spanish Town Market is reopening this year with new ownership

After closing its doors in October, the former Spanish Town cafe Belli is reopening under new ownership and a new name: Spanish Town Market & Cofe.

It is slated to open this spring, according to the business’s nascent Instagram.

The market’s new name resembles Southern Cofe, a North Baton Rouge coffee shop that announced its closure in March 2024. Southern Cofe was also a tenant in Main Street Market before it temporarily closed for renovations. The Instagram account bills Spanish Town Market & Cofe as “capital charm, while reimagining over a century of flavor.”

Established in 1914, the historic former home of Capitol Grocery has changed ownership and store names multiple times.

Its latest owner was Kristen Guarisco, who reopened the market in summer 2023 before shuttering a little over a year later, at the end of October. While Belli was open, Guarisco battled with controversy over the establishment pursuing a liquor license.

In support of Belli, Yes We Cannibal art gallery owner Mat Keel started a GoFundMe page in February 2024 titled “Save Belli of the Bird!” to raise money for the struggling cafe and convenience store amidst the store’s tension with Spanish Town residents. As of this January, the still-live account has raised 22% of its $10,000 goal.

